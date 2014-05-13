Online education company supports active duty military spouses

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2014 --Ed4Online is proud to be a participant in National Military Appreciation Month, held each May to commemorate several patriotic holidays that coincide with the month. In celebration, Ed4Online will be offering a free eBook, entitled A Guide to Portable Careers for Military Spouses, while also donating $1 to the Military Spouse Corporate Career Network (MSCCN) for each of its online courses sold in May.



An avid supporter of active duty military personnel, military spouses and veteran service members, Ed4Online is continuing its dedication to these individuals throughout National Military Appreciation Month. In offering its free eBook, A Guide to Portable Careers for Military Spouses, the company aims to help the spouses of active duty service members to realize their true potential for sustainable, portable careers.



“We’ve employed a number of military spouses at Ed4Online and have seen firsthand the dedication that these individuals bring to their work. However, we’ve also seen that outside of portable careers, it’s this group of people who often have the hardest time finding and sustaining work with such a transient lifestyle,” said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer at Ed4Online. “Our free eBook aims at addressing many of the specific concerns that military spouses face, helping them to realize the potential of careers they may never have otherwise considered.”



Ed4Online also sustains a close partnership with MSCCN and will contribute to the network throughout the month of May. For each course purchased through Ed4Online and its partners, the company will donate $1 to MSCCN, wherein the proceeds will be used to provide resources that connect military spouses to sustainable careers throughout National Military Appreciation Month.



National Military Appreciation Month, recognized annually in May, includes Loyalty Day (1), VE Day (8), Military Spouse Appreciation Day (9), Armed Forces Day (17) and Memorial Day (26).



For more information regarding Ed4Online’s support and recognition of National Military Service Month or to view the company’s website, please visit http://www.ed4online.com/.



To download the company’s free eBook, A Guide to Portable Careers for Military Spouses and learn more about portable career training, please visit http://milspousecareered.com/.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 600 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.