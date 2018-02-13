Ed4Online Director of Academic Advising Mike Fouse Featured in New Hollywood Film '12 Strong'

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2018 --Ed4Online is proud to recognize the military service history of Mike Fouse, Director of Academic Advising. Former 5th Special Forces Group Weapons Sergeant First Class (USA, Ret.), Mike is the inspiration for one of the characters in the new film, 12 Strong: The Declassified True Story of the Horse Soldiers. Since he retired he has worked for Ed4Online for 5 years.



Mike was an instrumental part of an attaché of United States Special Forces teams dispatched to Afghanistan at the beginning of Operation Enduring Freedom, just days after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Traversing the mountainous terrain by way of horse, Mike and his fellow Green Berets became known as "The Horse Soldiers."



The story was first novelized by author Doug Stanton, in a book called Horse Soldiers: The Extraordinary Story of a Band of US Soldiers Who Rode to Victory in Afghanistan. A movie adaptation, 12 Strong: The Declassified True Story of the Horse Soldiers, was launched in theaters in early 2018, starring actor Chris Hemsworth. It tells the story of the United States' earliest military efforts against Taliban fighters post-9/11.



"Mike's leadership is something that extends far beyond his military service days and is something he has brought with him to Ed4Online since the very beginning," said Dr. Rusty Barrier, President of Ed4Online. "We're absolutely thrilled to see Mike's story told on the big screen and are chiefly honored to have someone of his integrity and grit working with us today."



Mike joined Ed4Online in 2013 after retiring from active duty. Ed4Online's strong affiliation with veteran organizations and flexible working opportunities enabled him to lend his experienced leadership and diverse skillsets to the business. In his role as Director of Academic Advising, Mike has helped Ed4Online establish a reputation for credibility and excellence among its students. He is also an instructor, teaching survival skills and shooting courses through Ed4Online.



