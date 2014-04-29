Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2014 --Ed4Online is proud to announce that two of its staff members have received Military Spouse Awards for their respective states. Angela Caban, representing the New Jersey National Guard in 2013 and Dr. Ingrid Herrera-Yee, representing the Massachusetts National Guard in 2014, who was also voted 2014 Armed Forces Insurance National Guard Spouse of the Year, are both recipients of recognition awards from Military Spouse Magazine.



As a proud employer of military spouses and retired veteran service members, Ed4Online congratulates both of its employees on their accomplishments. The Military Spouse Awards recognize the men and women serving as single parents and heads of households when spouses are deployed. Honorees are frequently advocates for their communities, volunteering their time and talents to charitable causes and leading change.



“Ed4Online is honored and humbled by the efforts of our military spouses and applauds their achievements, both within our company and the world around them,” said Dr. Rusty Barrier, Chief Executive Officer for Ed4Online. “Their leadership and hard work is inspiring and reflects upon the exceptional traits that we as a company look to exemplify. Both of them are very deserving of this award.”



As recipient of the National Guard Spouse of the Year Award, Dr. Ingrid Herrera-Yee will also be honored at a ceremony in Washington, DC on May 9, 2014 at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. Attended by VIPs from the military, government, businesses and more, the awards luncheon is always celebrated in conjunction with Military Spouse Appreciation Day.



Now in its seventh year, the Military Spouse Awards are given out annually via Military Spouse Magazine. Nominees are submitted by the American public, with open voting to determine the final recipients of the award across all branches of the armed forces. Military Spouse Magazine is published by Victory Media and is the leading national magazine and online destination for the nation's 1.1 million military spouses.



For more information regarding Ed4Online and its efforts to support active duty and retired military personnel and their spouses, please visit http://www.ed4online.com/. To learn more about the Military Spouse Awards, please visit http://militaryspouse.com/.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 600 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.