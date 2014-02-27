Ed4Online Expands with the National Health Career Association

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2014 --Ed4Online has announced the expansion of its National Health Career Association (NHA) affiliation. Through this expansion with NHA, Ed4Online will offer students pursuing careers in healthcare industries the ability to sit for additional national certification examinations.



As an allied education provider to NHA, Ed4Online is committed to providing the finest online education opportunities to students seeking future careers throughout the healthcare industry. Ed4Online was approved in 2010 to be an NHA partner and has recently expanded its relationship with NHA to allow its students to sit for additional NHA examinations necessary for a variety of healthcare certifications.



“Helping our students to get the very best education possible has always been paramount,” said Dr. Rusty Barrier, CEO of Ed4Online. “Our affiliation with NHA has made it possible for us to cater to the needs of healthcare students by giving them the necessary information to excel, both in their national examinations and their careers.”



Ed4Online’s primary goal, in conjunction with NHA, is to increase the quality of care and make the healthcare industry better, one worker at a time. Together with allied health schools and employers, both companies are taking steps to accomplish this mission.



NHA is recommended and recognized by colleges, healthcare career programs and healthcare employers around the country. Offering national certification as part of a school’s program helps recruit, retain and place students as well as provides students with a competitive edge in the career marketplace.



For more information regarding Ed4Online’s affiliation with the National Health Career Association, or to learn more about the continuing education and professional development courses offered by the company, please visit https://ed4online.com.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 500 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.