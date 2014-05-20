Online education company authorized to provide continuing education to Florida counselors

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2014 --Ed4Online is pleased to announce that it has recently been approved by the Florida Board of Clinical Social Work, Marriage and Family Therapy and Mental Health Counseling to offer its behavioral health continuing education courses to Florida mental health counselors, clinical social workers and marriage and family therapists through CE Broker.



As an approved continuing education provider, Ed4Online will have the opportunity to list its courses within the Official Course Search for the Florida Department of Health, powered by CE Broker. Courses offered within the database are presented by accredited, approved scholastic providers and qualify towards license renewal for counselors.



CE Broker represents an innovative system that ensures all professional counselors and therapists remain up to date on their continuing education credits. The system tracks courses completed by professionals and counts these efforts towards crucial licensing renewal requirements, allowing practicing authorities to retain their accreditations.



“Being an approved education provider and having our courses listed within CE Broker has allowed us to assist behavioral health professionals in retaining their licensures. It’s yet another way Ed4Online is working to deliver high quality, continuing education courses to those who will utilize them to their fullest potential,” said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer for Ed4Online. “We’re excited about the opportunities that this provides us and are looking forward to exceeding the high standards set down by this system.”



Founded in 2003, CE Broker is the official continuing education system for the Florida Department of Health and the District of Columbia Board of Nursing. For licensed healthcare professionals in Florida or D.C., a subscription to CE Broker allows for quick and easy viewing of progress toward meeting professional continuing education requirements. The platform offers paperless audits of licensures, transcript access and official records for courses completed.



To learn more about Ed4Online’s approval as a provider of continuing education through CE Broker or to view the company’s website, please visit https://ed4online.com/.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 600 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.