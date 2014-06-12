Ed4Online Introduces Personal Enrichment Courses

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2014 --Ed4Online is excited to announce the launch of its brand new online catalog of personal enrichment courses, tailored to meet the needs of those people seeking to fulfill a desire for life-long learning. This new expansive range of courses features an exceptional variety of core subjects, allowing for enrichment of important personal and professional skills.



Structured as four-week seminars, led by Ed4Online’s expert instructors, each personal enrichment course will focus on a key topic that’s applicable to both personal growth and professional development. Students will be able to directly connect and interact with others taking the course, similarly to a physical classroom, but with the convenience of being able to access the course from anywhere offering an Internet connection.



Ed4Online’s expanded catalog will offer courses in the following disciplines: Accounting and Finance, Business and Management, College Readiness, Computer Applications, Entrepreneurship, Healthcare and Medical, Law and Legal, Marketing and Social Media, Personal Development, Teaching and Education, and Test Preparation.



“Each personal enrichment course that Ed4Online has added to its online catalog is deeply rooted in both personal and professional growth, in a sustainable capacity,” said Rachel Curry, Senior Curriculum Designer at Ed4Online. “We’re very excited to be able to offer these courses and look forward to helping people become more confident in their abilities as they strive for continued growth.”



Joining more than 600 existing online courses, Ed4Online’s new personal enrichment courses will become the fourth category of specially targeted studies offered by the online education company. Health and human services, career training and professional development are also core concepts featured in Ed4Online’s courses.



For more information regarding Ed4Online’s new selection of personal enrichment courses or to view the company’s entire list of offerings, please visit http://www.ed4online.com/.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 600 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, personal enrichment, professional development and health and human service training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies, and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.