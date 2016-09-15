Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2016 --The Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Family Readiness Directorate will join forces with Homefront United Network, the New Jersey National Guard Family Programs, and Ed4Online, to host a Military Family Forum titled, SpouseTalks. This event is free and open to all active duty, reserve, National Guard, retiree, veteran, and surviving military spouses, service members, and veterans. A complimentary lunch will be provided for those who attend and youth activities will be provided for children ages 3 and up.



"AUSA is proud to host a New Jersey Military Family Forum tailored exclusively for our Guard and Reserve component spouses who, because of distance and location from a military installation, are not always able to connect to resources or a support system that their Active Duty spouse counterparts have access to. We understand that the military spouse population faces unique challenges," stated the Director of AUSA Family Readiness, Patty Barron.



The AUSA Annual Meeting Military Family Forums began in 2008 in Washington D.C. In 2015, the AUSA Family Readiness Directorate replicated these successful forums and launched them in military communities across the country. These forums address concerns and create solutions to issues specific to the local community.



This New Jersey Military Family Forum will take place on September 22, 2016, from 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM at the New Jersey National Guard Armory. The program, titled SpouseTalks, will be powered by Homefront United Network. At the conclusion of the event, an Exhibit Fair will showcase community partners and resources for participants to interact with.



Each attendee at the New Jersey Military Family Forum will receive 2 books, written by military spouses and distributed by Ed4Online. The books will be part of Ed4Online's #PictureMeLearning social campaign—recipients tweeting "#PictureMeLearning @Ed4Online" with a photo of themselves holding up their book will have the chance to win a free Professional Development course through the company's website. The social campaign is designed to empower distance learning and workforce training for Active Duty service members and their spouses.



"Ed4Online is proud to be a sponsor of this SpouseTalks meeting. We take great pride in recognizing and enabling the men and women of our armed forces and their family members, especially when it comes to education," states Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer at Ed4Online.



"When I started the Homefront United Network in 2010, my goal was to empower National Guard and Reserve families with information while helping them to recognize their important role in the bigger military community. AUSA is providing a critical platform to launch SpouseTalks for those who live in New Jersey and the surrounding states. This event will allow our organization to meet these spouses in the communities in which they reside, work, and volunteer," said Angela Caban, the Founder of the Homefront United Network.



Angela also mentioned, "SpouseTalks will not only connect military spouses with their peers, but it will teach them how to build a network for themselves similar to the one families near a military installation always have access to. It is an invaluable opportunity to improve the morale of those on the home front."



"We gratefully acknowledge, USAA, for its sponsorship of the Military Family Forums. We also feel exceptionally fortunate to partner with the Homefront United Network. It will be a day of enlightenment, fellowship and community growth," according to Patty Barron.



Register for the New Jersey Military Family Forum today and stay current with military family issues by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spousetalks-registration-25479344405.



About The Association of the United States Army

AUSA is a private, professional, non-profit educational organization that represents every American soldier by being the voice for all components of America's Army, fostering public support of the Army's role in national security and providing professional education and information programs.



About Homefront United Network

The Homefront United Network provides content and real-life stories for all military spouses and family members. This is a place for you to gain resources, support others and celebrate our lives as military spouses, family and friends. We are all on different walks of life, but we all have something to share. Our real-life stories are shared in hopes of connecting you with others and providing guidance as a community.



About Ed4Online

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ed4Online is committed to providing high-quality online training in four distinct areas of online education including career training, personal enrichment, professional development and behavioral health training. Ed4Online's curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.