No-cost fundraising program helps non-profits raise money without risk

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2014 --Ed4Online is delighted to announce the launch of a new fundraising program, designed to help non-profit organizations create and manage fundraising initiatives. The program is available to non-profits for no cost and has a zero-risk basis, allowing organizations to easily pursue fundraising opportunities.



The fundraising program leverages Ed4Online’s exceptional catalog of online continuing education courses and their associated costs to help non-profits reap the benefits of offering these courses to prospective donors. Through the program, organizations have the ability to offer Ed4Online courses to donors, with a portion of the cost being garnered by the organization itself.



Ed4Online’s fundraising program is designed to meet the needs of all types of non-profit organizations, including schools and colleges, churches and synagogues, civic organizations, professional organizations and healthcare agencies, as well as charities operating on local, national and international levels.



“Our new fundraising program was designed with non-profits in mind and allows these organizations to offer our great courses, while supporting their causes simultaneously,” said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer at Ed4Online. “It’s a twofold approach to offering support—donors have the ability to further their own education and skills, while referring non-profits gain funds to further their own initiatives.”



Through its new fundraising program, Ed4Online is eliminating the risk associated with traditional fundraising opportunities, which can be costly to organizations if they fail to garner sufficient momentum. With no cost to the organization itself, Ed4Online hopes to spur the efforts of non-profits big and small, providing a no-risk, high-reward outlet for fund generation.



For more information regarding Ed4Online’s new fundraising program or to view the company’s entire list of offerings, please visit http://www.ed4online.com/.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 600 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, personal enrichment, professional development and health and human service training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies, and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.