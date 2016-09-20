Ed4Online Launches #PictureMeLearning Social Campaign

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2016 --Ed4Online is pleased to announce the launch of a social media campaign, aimed at promoting the importance of accessible education and distance learning opportunities. Between September 20 and October 15, 2016, participants using the #PictureMeLearning hashtag on social media will have the opportunity to win a free professional development course through Ed4Online.



The #PictureMeLearning campaign will be active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social platforms. To participate, users must submit a photo of themselves in the act of learning, using the #PictureMeLearning hashtag in conjunction with @ed4online.



Images can be related to learning in any manner, such as reading a book, viewing a museum display or receiving instruction from a professional. Photos will be reviewed by Ed4Online in their ability to meet the criteria.



"We live in a world where the ability to learn is all around us, accessible at any time. The purpose of this campaign is to show people that, while also giving them an opportunity to engage in professional development through one of our online courses," said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer for Ed4Online. "We're looking forward to seeing all of the different learning experiences people will share with us and others like them!"



Participants can submit as many photos as they want, however course giveaways are limited to one per person, across all social media channels. All photos must include the hashtag #PictureMeLearning and @ed4online mention, and be directed specifically at the company's various social media channels. Join Ed4Online on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



The campaign will run from September 20 to October 15, 2016, with thousands of free course giveaways occurring throughout that time. No purchase is necessary to enter or win, however a valid social media profile is required to submit an entry. Participation on social media is free.



For more information about the #PictureMeLearning campaign or to inquire about Ed4Online's professional development courses, please visit the company's social media channels or its website at https://www.ed4online.com.



About Ed4Online

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ed4Online is committed to providing high-quality online training in four distinct areas of online education including career training, personal enrichment, professional development and behavioral health training. Ed4Online's curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience on a wide variety of topics.