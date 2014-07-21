Online education company joins learning resource pool for lifelong learning website

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2014 --Ed4Online is pleased to announce that it is now a featured learning resource on Degreed.com, a website dedicated to providing and tracking lifelong learning exploits by those seeking to measure their acumen and educational goals.



As a continuing education provider to Degreed.com, Ed4Online’s extensive list of over 700 online courses will now be available to people seeking to enhance their knowledge, regardless of prior education. In utilizing Degreed.com’s innovative platform, users can actually have their knowledge assessed for credit, which in turn can be applied to a physical degree.



The addition of Ed4Online’s digital learning catalog to Degreed.com represents a portal for continuing education seekers, to find and enroll in a variety of courses that can then be applied to Degreed.com’s education logging interface. Ed4Online will focus on providing professional development and personal enrichment opportunities to those interested users.



“Degreed.com is a superb resource for measuring lifelong learning endeavors and because of its simplicity and straightforwardness, virtually anyone can set and measure educational goals for themselves,” said Dr. Rusty Barrier, Chief Executive Officer at Ed4Online. “We’re very excited to offer our courses through Degreed.com and hope to assist those seeking lifelong education in any way that we can.”



Founded in 2012, Degreed.com is a community of college students, professionals, and lifelong learners dedicated to advancing their education. Backed by an exceptional team of developers and financial supporters, including investor Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and investor on the popular television show Shark Tank, the website is free and open to the public.



The website applies an algorithmic and normalized approach to track and measure educational achievements, including formal (e.g., degrees), informal (e.g., books read, conferences attended) and soon, experiential learning.



To learn more about Ed4Online and its partnership with Degreed.com or to view a full list of its courses, please visit the company’s website at https://ed4online.com/.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 700 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.