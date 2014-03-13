Ed4Online Now Offering Professional Gunsmithing Program

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2014 --Ed4Online is now proud to offer active-duty military personnel, sporting enthusiasts and firearm collectors nationwide the opportunity to participate in its new Professional Gunsmithing Program. The program will be geared toward developing the crucial skills needed for employment or entrepreneurship as a proficient gunsmith.



In offering an online gunsmithing program, Ed4Online is seeking to give interested students the knowledge and understanding they need to pursue this trade to a high degree of success, culminating in future employment as a competent gunsmith. Upon completing the course, students will understand all facets of gunsmithing, including repairs, restoration, customization and firearm design.



“Gunsmithing is a highly rewarding career path that requires a great deal of skilled knowledge and a comprehensive understanding of firearm form and functionality,” said course mentor Michael D. Fouse, SFC, United States Army Special Forces (RET). “Ed4Online is giving its students the instruction they need to apply these skills in a real-world setting, where gunsmiths occupy an in-demand, skilled niche.”



The Professional Gunsmithing Program will introduce students to proper firearm handling, special gunsmithing tools and common performance issues that can befall improperly maintained firearms. Emphasis on the understanding of firearm mechanics will educate course-takers on gun modification and restoration, including emphasis on inletting, finishing, bedding, checkering and restoring a gunstock.



“From learning about gun safety and the different components of a firearm, to customizing, restoring and designing them, our students are getting the opportunity to delve into gunsmithing in a way that ensures a high degree of success should they choose to pursue this trade as a career,” said Fouse.



Ed4Online’s Professional Gunsmithing Program will culminate in a comprehensive understanding of ballistics and the application of gunsmithing as a working trade. Students will participate in hands-on labs throughout the duration of the program, allowing them to demonstrate their knowledge in a working environment. Those enrolled will receive more than $700 worth of gunsmithing tools, including an 80% lower receiver and jig for an AR-15.



For more information regarding Ed4Online’s new Gunsmithing Program, details regarding course requirements or to sign up for the program, please visit https://ed4online.com/career-course-bundle/professional-gunsmithing.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 600 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.