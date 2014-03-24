Ed4Online Offers Brain Science Podcasts to Continuing Education Students

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2014 --Ed4Online is pleased to announce that it will assume a partnership with the Brain Science Podcast, a top-rated medical podcast covering mind-body medicine, the brain and consciousness. The podcast features some of the latest books from the neuroscience field, as well as interviews with leading scientists from around the world.



Through this partnership, Ed4Online will provide affordable, continuing educational resources to its students, while helping the Brain Science Podcast to reach new listeners. Licensed health counselors will now have the ability to listen to a variety of engaging podcast topics in order to receive continuing education credits for their licensure renewals through Ed4Online.



“Being able to offer our podcast directly to counselors, social workers and psychotherapists taking Ed4Online’s continuing education courses is a tremendous benefit for our viewership and an opportunity to expose credible professionals to some of the most current topics in brain science,” said Ginger Campbell, M.D., host of the Brain Science Podcast. “We look forward to welcoming new listeners to our growing audience and offering them stimulating, topical shows that they can both learn from and enjoy.”



Launched in 2006, the Brain Science Podcast is “the show for everyone with a brain,” because it makes neuroscience accessible to listeners of all backgrounds. Since its creation, the show has become one of the top-ranking medical podcasts on iTunes, enjoying more than five million downloads to date.



Hailed as the “Terri Gross of Neuroscience,” Dr. Ginger Campbell aims to explore how recent discoveries in neuroscience are helping unravel the mystery of how our brains make us human. Dr. Campbell has been an emergency physician since 1992 and is a former teacher of biomedical engineering.



To learn more about the Brain Science Podcast, to listen to the latest episode or to purchase transcripts from previous episodes, please visit http://brainsciencepodcast.com/.



For more information regarding Ed4Online’s partnership with the Brain Science Podcast or to view the online courses offering podcast content, please visit https://brainscience.ed4online.com/.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 600 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.