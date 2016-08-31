Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2016 --As the threat of Zika Virus grows and continues to spread within the borders of the United States, the need for education regarding its symptoms, pathology and mitigation are required. Ed4Online is pleased to announce that it is now offering a FREE online education course focused on Zika Virus through its website. This self-study course is open to the public.



In February 2016, the World Health Organization declared the Zika virus outbreak in Latin America and other areas a public health emergency of international concern. Since then, Zika virus has been a topic of concern in the news media. Though the symptoms and degree of infection for the virus vary from person to person—often at a minimal level in adults—it has been shown to cause serious birth defects in children born to infected mothers.



Ed4Online's Zika Virus course discusses the discovery, transmission, symptoms, diagnoses, treatment, risks, and prevention of Zika virus. The goal of the course—and the reason it is being offered to the public free of charge by Ed4Online—is to help educate the general population to reduce the infection rate and minimize its impact as a public health emergency.



The online course can be accessed from virtually anywhere with an Internet connection and takes less than 30 minutes to complete. After completing the self-paced course, enrollees will have an understanding of how the virus is transmitted, what its symptoms are, how it's treated and what can be done to protect themselves and others from becoming infected.



"We hope that this course will serve useful to a wide range of people, and that it helps to lessen the overall impact of the virus as it continues to be a focus of concern," said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer at Ed4Online. "We urge healthcare workers, professional service providers and other members of the workforce to enroll in this class, along with concerned citizens who might also be at risk for coming into contact with the virus."



Ed4Online's FREE course on the Zika Virus can be found at https://ed4online.com/zika. For more information about this course, or any other of Ed4Online's vast array of other online learning courses, please contact the company at info@ed4online.com or by phone at 727-824-8000.



