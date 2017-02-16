Ed4Online Partners with Butler Community College

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2017 --Kicking off 2017, Ed4Online is delighted to announce that it has formed a partnership with the Business Education and Training Analysis (BETA) division of Butler Community College, located in Andover, KS. Effective immediately, continuing education students seeking distance learning opportunities will have access to Ed4Online's acclaimed digital courses.



Ed4Online's selection of courses available to BETA students spans the gamut of personal enrichment and career training focuses. Enrollees can choose from courses that include business management, information technology (IT), health and fitness, finance, test and exam preparation, and more. All courses are self-paced, and exceed proven digital education standards.



"We're very excited to dramatically expand upon our ability to offer digital learning opportunities to our students. Adding Ed4Online courses gives us the ability to expand the range of options we have to offer distance learners and provides us with a high standard of quality in the materials we're making available to them," said Jon Cressler, Chief Business Development Officer for BETA Employee/Corporate Training at Butler Community College.



Ed4Online's courses meet the needs of modern continuing education students by offering them instant access to course modules, anywhere or any time that's convenient for them. For working professionals or non-traditional students, digital learning is opening the door for education opportunities. BETA—backed by Ed4Online's extensive course catalog—is bringing these opportunities directly to students and community members who can best take advantage of them.



BETA takes pride in helping established members of the job force receive the education and training required to continue building on a successful career foundation. Distance learning is a growing facet of the college's mission to stay on the cutting edge of education technology. Through its partnership with Ed4Online, BETA will continue to expand its distance learning options, while also keeping enrollment costs low, further removing education barriers and welcoming eager learners.



For more information about Ed4Online and its partnership with Butler Community College or to inquire about the company's entire catalog of digital education courses, please visit its website at https://www.ed4online.com.



About Ed4Online

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ed4Online is committed to providing high-quality online training in distinct areas of online education including career training, personal enrichment, and professional development. Ed4Online's curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience on a wide variety of topics.