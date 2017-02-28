Ed4Online Partners with Continuing Education Institute of Illinois

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2017 --Ed4Online is pleased to announce a new partnership with Continuing Education Institute of Illinois. Effective immediately, the college will now offer Ed4Online's digital education library to enrolled students and professionals, encompassing hundreds of courses and spanning a variety of topics.



As it seeks to help business professionals and career-driven individuals stay abreast of continuing education trends, Continuing Education Institute of Illinois (CEII) is turning to Ed4Online for assistance. Ed4Online's vast catalog of digital learning courses makes it easy for busy professionals, distance learners and non-traditional students to access the educational resources they need to remain successful in their field. Ed4Online courses can be accessed from anywhere, at any time, with self-paced curricula that ensures more viable learning opportunities.



CEII will leverage Ed4Online courses to address core demands for continuing education in the professional sector. The core focuses of Ed4Online courses include Career Training and Personal Enrichment.



Continuing Education Institute of Illinois has been bringing smart, successful programming to professionals in Illinois for more than 20 years. The non-profit organization provides over 100,000 continuing education credits to enrolled professionals in the form of education and training services, which are accessible, client driven, cost-effective and performance measured.



Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ed4Online is committed to providing high-quality online training in distinct areas of online education including career training, personal enrichment, and professional development. Ed4Online's curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience on a wide variety of topics.