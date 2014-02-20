Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2014 --Ed4Online is proud to announce a new partnership with Allied Behavioral Health Services, Inc. (ABHS). Through this new partnership, Ed4Online will offer continuing education online training courses to ABHS employees and administrative professionals.



Through Ed4Online’s extensive catalog of online courses, ABHS will provide the opportunity for administrative and clinical staff to engage in ongoing professional development in a way that’s accessible and encompassing. The courses available through Ed4Online will coincide with mandatory training and continuing education required for compliance with relevant legal standards and maintenance of professional licensure.



“In giving our staff access to relevant course material through Ed4Online, we’re opening the door to continued excellence in a fast-paced, ever-changing professional environment,” said Matthew Capezzuto, Ph.D., LISW-S and Executive Director of Allied Behavioral Health Services, Inc. 'The goal is to ensure that our clinical staff members have knowledge of current trends in their respective fields, learn from a credible source, and apply what they have learned in the work environment.”



Allied Behavioral Health Services, Inc. is committed to providing high quality, confidential, easily accessible and cost efficient care. The organization provides high quality, ethical and professional behavioral health services in a conscientious manner, to a broad range of consumers. The organization’s commitment is proven by its high level of professional conduct and measured by its willingness to extend itself beyond convention to those in need. ABHS aims to be the pillar of behavioral healthcare in its communities.



For more information regarding Ed4Online’s partnership with Allied Behavioral Health Services, Inc., or to learn more about the continuing education and professional development courses offered by the company, please visit https://ed4online.com.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 500 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.