Ed4Online Partners with BetterU

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2017 --Again expanding its reputation for being a global leader in distance learning and career training, Ed4Online is pleased to announce its newest partnership with betterU, a Canadian-based company serving worldwide distance learners. Effective immediately, Ed4Online courses will now be open to enrollees across the betterU platform, targeting a rapidly-burgeoning population of distance learners in India.



The chief objective of Ed4Online's newest partnership is to bring equal education opportunities to fruition in India, which currently underserved in regards to reputable digital learning outlets. Ed4Online will enable access to a wide selection of its e-learning courses through the betterU platform, which can then be accessed à la carte by distance learners.



"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Ed4Online, and are proud to be setting the pace in the education industry in the country, as we cultivate the best learning styles from around the world," said Bradley Loiselle, CEO, at betterU. "After tasting considerable success in the U.S., Ed4Online will be accessible for the Indian users through our extensive marketplace and provide the highest level of quality curriculum."



Ed4Online's contribution to the site represents the largest single collection of personal enrichment and vocational certification courses, in the form of self-paced learning. Courses provided by Ed4Online span a wide range of personal and professional topics and focuses, meant to help enrollees establish a sound foundation for future careers.



"At Ed4Online, it's our goal to facilitate the evolution of learning by providing a high-quality education platform and excellent curricula in the areas of career development, personal enrichment and professional development. This partnership with betterU will introduce us to the world's fastest growing e-learning market in India (est. at USD 40 billion)," said Dr. Barrier, CEO at Ed4Online.



betterU is an online education technology company, providing access to quality learning opportunities from around the world in order to foster growth in those who want to better their lives. One of the chief focuses of the company is to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing access to skills necessary for a sustainable career, and to bridge the gap between one's existing education and prospective job requirements.



For more information about Ed4Online and its various partnerships and affiliations, or to view a comprehensive listing of the company's course catalog, please visit https://www.ed4online.com.



About Ed4Online

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ed4Online is committed to providing high-quality online training in four distinct areas of online education including career training, personal enrichment, professional development and behavioral health training. Ed4Online's curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience on a wide variety of topics.



About betterU

betterU, an online education technology company, aims to provide access to quality education from around the world in order to foster growth and opportunity to those who want to better their lives. The company plans to bridge the prevailing gap in the education and job industry and enhance the lives of its prospective learners by developing an integrated ecosystem. betterU's offerings can be categorized into four broad functions: to compliment school programs with flexible supporting KG-12 programs preparing children for next stage of education, to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing befitting skills that lead to a better career, to bridge the gap between one's existing education and prospective job requirement by training them and lastly, to connect the end user to various job opportunities.



For further information, please visit http://www.betteru.in.