Ed4Online Partners with Butler County Community College

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2016 --Ed4Online is pleased to announce a new partnership with Pennsylvania's top-ranked community college, Butler County Community College (BC3). Effective immediately, students at the college will have access to a wide range of personal enrichment and professional development courses, created by Ed4Online and offered through Butler County Community College's lifelong learning program.



The addition of Ed4Online's distance learning opportunities to BC3's breadth of online and hybrid courses represents an ongoing shift towards convenience for its continuing education students. Thanks to the self-paced nature and comprehensive design of Ed4Online's courses, students will be able to learn from virtually anywhere, at a speed that's amiable to their unique experience with the course.



The extensive range of courses offered through this partnership align with the strengths of BC3's established programs, focusing heavily on aspects of business, social work and other segments of professional development. Thanks to the numerous tools offered by Ed4Online, BC3 will be able to track participation, measure proficiency and provide evaluative reports for all students enrolled within these programs.



"The mission of Butler County Community College has always been and will continue to be making education accessible and convenient for those who seek it. Offering a segment of Ed4Online's courses to our students and being able to deliver a superior experience through these courses is another step towards fulfilling this mission," said Paul Lucas, Director of Lifelong Learning at Butler County Community College.



Recently named the best community college in Pennsylvania by schools.com, Butler County Community College produces the highest percentage of graduates with completed degrees or certificates over all other schools but one. The college prides itself on offering superior accommodations to prospective students, including a bevy of online learning options and hybrid courses for distance learners.



For more information about Ed4Online's partnership with Butler County Community College or to inquire about the company's complete course catalog, please visit https://www.Ed4Online.com.



About Ed4Online

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ed4Online is committed to providing high-quality online training in four distinct areas of online education including career training, personal enrichment, professional development and behavioral health training. Ed4Online's curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience on a wide variety of topics.