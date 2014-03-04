Ed4Online Partners with CampusCE Corporation

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2014 --Ed4Online is pleased to announce a new partnership with CampusCE, a leading provider of web-based education management software solutions specially developed for continuing education and corporate training.



As a facilitative reseller of continuing education courses, CampusCE will leverage Ed4Online’s excellent professional development and training content to help distribute learning resources among colleges and universities offering continuing education opportunities to their students.



Because Ed4Online’s online courses are created and constantly updated to include pedagogical best practices, CampusCE will now have the ability to provide a turnkey partnership solution by bringing the best in professional and corporate training to local college campuses, via a brand they can relate to.



“We’re always seeking to leverage exceptional educational resources to all of our partner institutions and together with Ed4Online, we’re taking another crucial step in fulfilling this creed,” said Loren Pace, President and CEO of CampusCE. “Ed4Online’s dedication to providing the best, most up-to-date online training is a quality that we’re delighted to be able to communicate to all of our partner institutions.”



CampusCE’s mission is to help education and training institutions provide their stakeholders outstanding services and increase the productivity of their administrators through innovative technology. The company works with nearly one hundred institutions in over thirty states and its solutions are capable of serving programs ranging in size from less than 500 students, to over 400,000.



To learn more about CampusCE, its mission or its value proposition to community colleges, universities and corporate entities, please visit the company’s website at http://www.campusce.com/.



For more information regarding Ed4Online’s partnership with CampusCE, or to learn more about the continuing education and professional development courses offered by the company, please visit https://ed4online.com/.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 500 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.