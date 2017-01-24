Ed4Online Partners with Caribbean Polytechnic Institute

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2017 --As it continues to expand its affiliations and worldwide presence, Ed4Online is pleased to announce a new partnership with Caribbean Polytechnic Institute (CAPTECH), located in Kingston, Jamaica. Moving forward, CAPTECH students will now have access to a selection of Ed4Online's career training and personal enrichment digital education courses.



Already heavily invested in computer-based training (CBT) and web-based training (WBT) teaching mediums, CAPTECH has sought to expand the range and caliber of its online education resources. Through Ed4Online's catalog, the institute will now offer a more robust range of career-oriented classes, accessible online at any time and in any place, enabling CAPTECH to accommodate a more diverse range of education demands.



Ed4Online courses also align with CAPTECH's learning focus, which relies heavily on individually-paced learning across a range of education mediums—including online modules, e-books and digital courseware. Ed4Online classes make it easy for enrollees to learn at a pace that's ideal for them, with turnkey data tracking and monitoring for the institute that enables specialized feedback and assistance.



"Our goal of being a fully-integrated learning institution is one that's made possible by online, digital resources. At the center of this are the courses themselves and we're delighted to be partnering with Ed4Online to raise the types of courses we can provide to our students," said Keithea Beckford, Chief Executive Officer at CAPTECH. "As we continue to provide our students with a critical foundation in career education, we're relying on partners like Ed4Online to help us meet the high standards we set for our programs."



CAPTECH is a post-secondary institution of continuing education, providing a range of interdisciplinary programs for both traditional and distance learners. The chief focus of the institute is to prepare its students for a competitive, modern workforce where they will establish careers and thrive through a solid educational foundation.



For more information about Ed4Online and its new partnership with Caribbean Polytechnic Institute, or to inquire about the company's full catalog of online, digital education courses, please visit https://ed4online.com.



