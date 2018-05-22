Ed4Online Partners with CASY & MSCCN for Human Resources Program

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2018 --Ed4Online is pleased to announce it has expanded its partnership with Corporate America Supports You (CASY) and Military Spouse Corporate Career Network (MSCCN) to provide the online human resources coursework component for their Career Corps training program.



Ed4Online's HR management course covers a variety of concepts related to the human resources field, including an overview of the issues faced by HR managers due to unemployment and financial problems in the United States. By the end of the course, candidates should have a clear understanding of HR management processes related to recruitment, training, development, performance appraisal and more and be well equipped to seek employment in the field.



"Ed4Online has the utmost respect for the work that CASY & MSCCN are doing to provide resources and opportunities for military service members, veterans, and family members as they seek stable and rewarding employment," said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer at Ed4Online. "We're excited to be providing digital coursework for this program, and to be working together to enrich the lives of promising and determined individuals who are looking to advance in the human resources field."



Career Corps Manager Bianca Nafpliotis noted the excitement surrounding the program, "We've had a great response from job seekers who are looking for these types of opportunities—remote professional development built with their military lifestyles in mind. We are excited to expand our Career Corps program and offer these services to our community."



CASY is a nonprofit that works to pair military service members and veterans with employers across a broad range of industries. Along with its sister organization, MSCCN, and through partnerships with employers, they have assisted over 100,000 individuals in securing employment through a highly personalized process that focuses on gap skills training, resume building and interview skills development.



For more information about Ed4Online or to inquire further about its partnership with CASY & MSCCN, please visit https://ed4online.com/.



About Ed4Online

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ed4Online is committed to providing high-quality online training in four distinct areas of online education, including career training, personal enrichment, professional development and corporate training. Ed4Online's curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience on a wide variety of topics.



About Military Spouse Corporate Career Network

MSCCN was chartered in 2004 as a private sector non-profit organization with the mission to provide no-cost employment readiness, vocational training, and one-on-one job placement services for military spouses and caregivers of war wounded. All MSCCN employment and training programs are supported by solid partnerships with major corporations, recruiters, mid-size companies, and small businesses that provide employment opportunities for our Military-affiliated job seekers. MSCCN's state-of-the-art Gateway technology, built by Kenexa/IBM, provides real-time, verifiable tracking and outcome reports to our employment partners, Military, and donors. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Amy Rossi at a_rossi@msccn.org.