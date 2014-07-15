Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2014 --Ed4Online is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Cecil College, One Seahawk Drive, North East, MD 21901. Through this new partnership, the college will provide online continuing education options and professional development courses to students and local community members seeking to further their education.



In its mission to offer extensive not-for-credit, continuing education opportunities and resources to prospective individuals, Cecil College will utilize the online classroom structure that Ed4Online offers to partner organizations. This partnership with Ed4Online will be instrumental in delivering a large number of exceptional continuing education options, including corporate and business training, and other general career options to those seeking to expand their knowledge.



“We are looking forward to the partnership with Ed4Online,” said Rebecca Harten, Program Specialist, Business Training & Workforce Development at Cecil College. “Our partnership with Ed4Online affords us the ability to not only deliver quality continuing educational materials to our students and the community, but also allows them to learn conveniently through a digital medium.”



The Cecil College Division of Career & Community Education offers a variety of programs that support its local businesses with professional development, which includes customized training programs designed specifically to meet business needs. In addition, it offers career training programs and e-learning courses that are designed to provide the skills necessary to acquire professional caliber positions for many in-demand occupations or to upgrade current skills.



Thanks to Ed4Online’s continually expanding and evolving course selection, the company is able to offer Cecil College’s Career & Community Education students relevant materials that are essential in today’s job market. By engaging in pedagogical best practices and placing emphasis on fundamental skill development, Ed4Online is greatly supplementing the accessibility that prospective students have to crucial materials.



To learn more about Ed4Online and its partnership with the Cecil College Division of Career & Community Education, or to view a full list of its courses, please visit the company’s website at https://cecil.ed4online.com/.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 700 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.