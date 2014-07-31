Ed4Online Partners with Florida National University

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --Ed4Online is pleased to announce that it has formed a partnership with Florida National University. Through this partnership, Florida National University will now have the ability to offer Ed4Online’s vast range of online education courses within its continuing education catalog.



Thanks to the numerous continuing education courses offered by Ed4Online, those students seeking learning opportunities through Florida National University will now have the ability to broaden their educational horizons in a contemporary, digital way. By enrolling in Ed4Online’s courses through the University’s continuing education program, students will have access to curricula, learning materials and more anywhere with an Internet connection.



“Modern students require modern resources when it comes to furthering their education and at Florida National University, we always strive to give our students the tools they need to succeed,” said Caridad M. Hernandez, Ed.D., Vice President of Academic Affairs at Florida National University. “Ed4Online’s digital continuing education courses are a great way for active students to remain comfortable in their current lifestyle, while also benefitting from top quality education opportunities.”



Florida National University strives to provide the educational facilities and resources that support intensive sessions of study in small classes, in order to foster, in the student, the attainment of a quality university education according to the student’s personal goals and the advancement of modern technology.



The University offers numerous distance-learning programs, focusing on a wide array of proficiencies, including Masters Degrees for Business Administration and Health Services Administration, as well as Bachelors and Associates Degrees for various focuses.



Florida National University is intent on preparing students for employment in their chosen career or advanced studies, through the acquisition of the required skills and knowledge needed for the successful completion of the program of studies. By offering Ed4Online’s courses, the University is furthering this mission through a contemporary emphasis on digital learning.



To learn more about Ed4Online and its partnership with Florida National University or to view a full list of its courses, please visit the company’s website at https://ed4online.com/.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 700 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.