Online education company partners with college to offer adult education opportunities

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2014 --Ed4Online is happy to announce a new academic partnership with Galilee College of the Bahamas. Through this new venture, Galilee College will have the opportunity to offer Ed4Online’s extensive list of online adult continuing education courses to its students and community.



Galilee College has a long history of accommodating all students seeking to further their educational pursuits. Catering to local residents and international students alike, the college will utilize Ed4Online’s digital courses to bolster the learning opportunities of its students in a contemporary environment, where digital access can be achieved virtually anywhere, at any time.



“As the environment for education changes, Galilee College is evolving to meet the needs and desires of those in pursuit of higher learning,” said Dr. Willis Johnson, President of Galilee College. “By adding Ed4Online’s online classes to our course offerings, we’re striving to meet the high demand for digital learning in today’s modern world of education.”



Founded in January 1984 as the College of Professional Accountancy (COPA), Galilee College changed its name and expanded its educational offerings in 1995, in order to become a member of the consortium of the Galilee Institutions. Today, the institution offers a variety of focused teachings, in addition to Associate and Bachelor degrees Galilee also offers a Master of Business Administration degree.



The addition of Ed4Online’s courses to Galilee College’s curriculum of extensive educational focuses marks a refined approach to offering continuing education and professional development options to those students seeking to create a foundation for career success or those who may be adapting their professional skills to meet the high standards of a new profession.



To learn more about Ed4Online and its partnership with Galilee College or to view a full list of its courses, please visit the company’s website at https://ed4online.com/.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 600 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.