Ed4Online Partners with Houston Community College

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2017 --Ed4Online is pleased to welcome Houston Community College (HCC) to its ever-growing family of college and university course providers. Effective immediately, the college will offer a wide range of career training, personal enrichment and professional development courses to continuing education students.



Courses being offered to new and returning students by HCC through Ed4Online focus on business management, accounting and finance, medical and healthcare, teaching and education, marketing and more. Enrollees will gain access to a full suite of digital learning resources, class materials and online support, all through a robust interface that's easily navigable and intuitive.



Offering courses to non-traditional students, established professionals and adult learners, HCC has become a foremost resource for digital learning opportunities. The addition of Ed4Online's courses to its already established library will help the college further appeal to the needs and wants of a growing user base. And, thanks to the easy accessibility and self-guided nature of each course, students will be able to learn anywhere, at any time that's convenient for them.



"Houston Community College prides itself on being ahead of the digital learning curve and very inclusive of our non-traditional students. It's our belief that online education—whether for primary or supplementary learning—is important to the future successes of our students," said Anna Go, Program Coordinator for Online and Continuing Education at Houston Community College. "Adding Ed4Online courses to our growing list of available options is a huge asset for our institution and our students. We're delighted to form this partnership!"



Houston Community College is an open-admission, public institution of higher education. The college offers high-quality, affordable education for academic advancement, workforce training, career development and lifelong learning, to prepare individuals for living and working in a global technological society.



For more information about Ed4Online or to inquire further about its partnership with Houston Community College, please visit https://ed4online.com.



About Ed4Online

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ed4Online is committed to providing high-quality online training in four distinct areas of online education, including career training, personal enrichment, professional development and behavioral health training. Ed4Online's curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience on a wide variety of topics.