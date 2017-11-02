Ed4Online Partners with Oswego-State University of New York

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2017 --Ed4Online continues to expand its network of affiliate colleges and higher learning institutions across the United States, following a new partnership with Oswego-State University of New York (SUNY Oswego). Effective immediately, the university will begin offering continuing education students access to a selection of Ed4Online's digital learning courses.



SUNY Oswego students seeking access to nontraditional learning outlets will now be able to access Ed4Online courses at any time or place that's convenient for them. The university will host many different online classes, split between career training and personal enrichment focuses, to provide continuing education opportunities for returning students, current professionals, adult students and others exploring workforce readiness opportunities.



Courses are designed ad hosted by Ed4Online, available through SUNY Oswego, creating a cost-effective, highly-immersive continuing education solution for modern students. Enrollees can take courses that focus on general IT, medical and healthcare, hospitality and travel, counseling and coaching, marketing, photography, entrepreneurship and more—all while maintaining their current career or lifestyle.



"Quality education is something that will always be in demand, and how it's being created and accessed is changing thanks to modern technology. SUNY Oswego aims to be at the forefront of digital education opportunities and our partnership with Ed4Online is giving us a foothold into offering affordable, high-quality digital courses to our continuing education students," said Robin Duger, Program Manager, Division of Extended Learning at Oswego-State University of New York.



SUNY Oswego is focused on providing extended learning opportunities that enable individuals to succeed in their personal lives and careers. The university promotes continuing education as a way to learn and cultivate new skills, as well as to remain at the forefront of rapidly-evolving professions. Enrollees of SUNY Oswego have access to a wide range of academic and extension programs, in addition to academic services and advanced online materials.



For more information about Ed4Online and its new partnership with Oswego-State University of New York or to view all of the courses it offers, please visit https://ed4online.com.



About Ed4Online

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ed4Online is committed to providing high-quality online training in four distinct areas of online education, including career training, personal enrichment, professional development and behavioral health training. Ed4Online's curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience on a wide variety of topics.