Ed4Online Partners with Project Management Consulting Firm Core Performance Concepts

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --Ed4Online has formed a partnership with Core Performance Concepts, Inc., a company that helps businesses and organizations improve the efficiency of their operations for maximized profitability.



Through the partnership, Ed4Online will offer a course developed by Core Performance Concepts CEO Diane Buckley-Altwies, titled “Project Management Techniques that Work.” The course is now available through Ed4Online’s Personal Enrichment catalog.



“Core Performance Concepts is a true national leader when it comes to helping its clients develop project management strategies that help organizations become more effective and profitable,” said Dr. Rusty Barrier, Chief Executive Officer of Ed4Online. “Now this firm is sharing its expertise with Ed4Online’s students, giving them the ability to implement proven methods in their own teams. We are very pleased to form this outstanding partnership.”



In her new four-week course, Buckley-Altwies offers project managers, team members, analysts, technical specialists and other key stakeholders a broad range of tools and concepts to help them develop and execute successful projects across a variety of applications.



The course covers all aspects of effective project management that students can leverage both at work and at home. By the end of the course, participants are able to apply the principles learned to sample projects and create links to real-world situations.



Core Performance Concepts, a Registered Education Provider (R.E.P.)® for the Project Management Institute, Inc., helps teams transform project management into performance management. The firm gives organizations the capabilities to develop teams that have engaged members, smooth communication, high standards of quality and strong objectives.



Ed4Online’s Personal Enrichment courses allow students to engage in many different types of personal and professional development learning opportunities, including in the categories of accounting, business management, coaching, fitness, health care, computer applications and many others.



For more information on Ed4Online and the wide range of adult educational content it offers, visit https://www.ed4online.com



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 700 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.