Ed4Online Partners with Saginaw Valley State University

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2014 --Ed4Online is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) Office of Continuing Education and Professional Development. Through this new partnership, the company will provide online continuing education options and professional development courses to students and local community members seeking to further their education.



In its mission to offer extensive not-for-credit, continuing education opportunities and resources to prospective individuals, Saginaw Valley State University will utilize the online classroom structure that Ed4Online offers to partner organizations. This partnership with Ed4Online will be instrumental in delivering a large number of exceptional continuing education options, including healthcare, corporate and business training, and other general career options to those seeking to expand their knowledge.



“Offering a quality education and world class educational tools and resources has always been our top priority,” said Monica Reyes, Director of Continuing Education and Professional Development, and Associate Director of the Center for Business and Economic Development at Saginaw Valley State University. “Our partnership with Ed4Online affords us the ability to not only deliver quality continuing educational materials to our students and communities, but also allows them to learn conveniently through a digital medium.”



The Saginaw Valley State University Office of Continuing Education and Professional Development offers a variety of programs that support its local businesses and professional development. The center provides customized training programs designed specifically to meet business needs. In addition, it offers new career training programs and e-learning courses that are designed to provide the skills necessary to acquire professional caliber positions for many in-demand occupations or to upgrade current skills.



Thanks to Ed4Online’s continually expanding and evolving course selection, the company is able to offer SVSU continuing education students relevant materials that are essential in today’s job market. By engaging in pedagogical best practices and placing emphasis on fundamental skill development, Ed4Online is greatly supplementing the accessibility that prospective students have to crucial materials.



To learn more about Ed4Online and its partnership with the Saginaw Valley State University Office of Continuing Education and Professional Development, or to view a full list of its courses, please visit the company’s website at www.svsu.edu/ocepd.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 700 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.