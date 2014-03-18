Ed4Online Partners with Texas Southern University

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2014 --Ed4Online is pleased to announce a new partnership with another historic black college, Texas Southern University (TSU) Office of Continuing Education. Through this new partnership, Ed4Online will offer online education courses to students and alumni seeking continuing education opportunities, in an environment that’s virtually accessible at any time.



In partnering with Ed4Online, TSU is seeking to increase its breadth of course offerings for students and alumni seeking to obtain knowledge in a variety of consistently evolving areas of study. The college is looking forward to offering a suite of high quality continuing education programs that provide certification and licensure in high demand fields for their community. Students will have access to these courses online, through TSU’s co-branded affiliate website and privately branded online classroom, 24-hours a day, seven days a week.



“Ed4Online offers the ability for our school to increase our course offerings to our students, alumni and community that support principles of lifelong learning,” said William J. Hamilton, Programs Coordinator at Texas Southern University.



The role of TSU’s Office of Continuing Education is to provide programs and services that affirm the University's mission. Operationally, the Office of Continuing Education is Texas Southern University's administrative unit for delivering non-credit courses and for-credit courses through its Weekend College initiative. More specifically, this unit is designed to meet identifiable community needs in lifelong learning and professional development by providing educational opportunities for all citizens.



To contact the Texas Southern College Office of Continuing Education, please phone 713-313-7489, or email William J. Hamilton at hamiltonwj@tsu.edu.



For more information regarding Ed4Online’s partnership with the Texas Southern College Office of Continuing Education, or to learn more about the continuing education and professional development courses offered by the company, please visit https://ed4online.com/.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 600 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.