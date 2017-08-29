Ed4Online Partners with the University of Wisconsin-Barron County

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2017 --Ed4Online is pleased to announce the availability of its digital learning courses to continuing education students enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Barron County. Courses will be offered through the UW-Extension program, which aims to make online learning accessible and affordable for students with nontraditional, fast-paced lives.



Among the courses offered are a strong selection of career training and personal enrichment options for students, community members and working professionals. Options include IT and computer systems, skilled trades, business management, entrepreneurship, photography, legal and law, marketing, writing, accounting and more.



The objective of all courses offered is to help individuals develop personal and professional skillsets at a pace and in an environment conducive to comfortable affordable learning. Courses can be accessed from anywhere, at any time, with comprehensive subject matter available in a self-paced learning format.



"Online learning is becoming an important staple in the everyday education of our students. For people who aren't able to attend classes or who are supplementing a professional career with continuing education, digital learning opportunities are invaluable," said Barb Ritzinger, Continuing Education Program Specialist at UW-Barron County. "We're excited to add yet another range of valuable courses to our online curriculum."



Ed4Online's https://uwbarron.ed4online.com/">career training and personal enrichment courses are designed to boost the skills of individuals, to assist them in becoming productive in their chosen careers and personal endeavors. Ed4Online's courses align with the core mission of UW-Barron County, to prepares students for success and promote lifelong learning, leadership, service and responsible citizenship.



University of Wisconsin-Barron County joins UW-Sheboygan, UW-Washington County and UW-Waukesha as the first University of Wisconsin schools to begin utilizing Ed4Online's expansive catalog of digital learning courses.



For more information about Ed4Online's partnership with UW-Barron County or to inquire about the company's full list of career training and personal enrichment courses, visit https://uwbarron.ed4online.com.



About Ed4Online

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ed4Online is committed to providing high-quality online training in four distinct areas of online education, including career training, personal enrichment, professional development and behavioral health training. Ed4Online's curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience on a wide variety of topics.



About UW-Extension

UW-Extension is a division of Continuing Education, Outreach and E-Learning (CEOEL), serving as the coordinator for University of Wisconsin continuing education programs at all 26 campuses, online and in communities throughout the state. It connects learners with credit, noncredit, professional development and personal enrichment programs to meet their desire to learn.