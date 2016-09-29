Ed4Online Partners with UFM Community Learning Center

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2016 --Ed4Online is delighted to announce that it has formed a partnership with UFM Community Learning Center, an extended learning institution located in Manhattan, KS. Through this new collaboration UFM Community Learning Center will now have the ability to provide its students and community members with access to an expansive range of Ed4Online's digital education courses.



Among the online courses now available to local community members and students of UFM Community Learning Center are a depth of professional development and personal enrichment opportunities. Enrollees will have the ability to educate themselves on the fundamentals of critical skills such as writing, accounting and finance, computer applications, and more, as well as professionally-oriented focuses that include customer service.



Because access to Ed4Online courses can be achieved nearly anywhere an Internet connection is available, without the need for a physical classroom, UFM Community Learning Center will seek to leverage distance learning as a way to better accommodate students and community members who may not have the time or the means to attend a physical class. The institution strives to be an accessible resource for education and will rely on Ed4Online's digital courses to help it continue upholding this mission.



"Digital learning opportunities like those presented through Ed4Online's courses are a wonderful way to extend education to just about anyone, no matter where they might be located or what their schedule is. In this way, we're able to offer learning options to more people than ever before," said Linda Inlow Teener, Executive Director at UFM Community Learning Center. "We're excited about this new partnership and the opportunities it provides us. Providing a quality education continues to be our foremost mission, and this partnership serves to strengthen that vision."



UFM Community Learning Center a non-profit campus and community education program serving Kansas State University (KSU), the greater Manhattan, KS area and communities across the state. The program was founded in 1968 by KSU students and faculty, as a way to bridge communication between the University and the local Manhattan community, and has since evolved into an educational resource for citizens.



For more information about Ed4Online's partnership with UFM Community Learning Center or to inquire about the company's full catalog of online course options, please visit https://ed4online.com.



About Ed4Online

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ed4Online is committed to providing high-quality online training in four distinct areas of online education including career training, personal enrichment, professional development and behavioral health training. Ed4Online's curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience on a wide variety of topics.