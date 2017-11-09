Ed4Online Partners with University of Wisconsin Colleges – Southeast Region

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2017 --Ed4Online is excited to announce partnerships with three new colleges in the University of Wisconsin school system. Effective immediately, UW-Sheboygan, UW-Washington County and UW-Waukesha will begin offering Ed4Online's career training and personal enrichment courses to students.



Students throughout Southeastern Wisconsin enrolled within the UW-Colleges Continuing Education program now have access to a wide breadth of e-learning courses through Ed4Online, meant to bolster career and professional skills. Courses are available at any time, accessible anywhere, for self-paced learning and easy integration into non-traditional schedules. They're ideal for those seeking a prepared entrance into the workforce, as well as career professionals with the desire to remain current in their chosen fields.



"There's a growing demand for non-traditional, easily-accessible continuing education options within the UW system—specifically for professional and personal development," said Holly Wehrhahn, Regional Director for UW-Colleges Continuing Education. "Partnering with Ed4Online and offering continuing education students access to hundreds of high-level courses is our way of recognizing and satisfying this demand in a way that's ultimately beneficial for everyone."



UW-Sheboygan, UW-Washington County and UW-Waukesha are among the first University of Wisconsin schools to begin utilizing Ed4Online's extensive catalog of digital learning courses. Students and community members will have the opportunity to expand their personal and professional skillsets through a number of classes. Options include IT and computer systems, business management, entrepreneurship, photography, legal and law, marketing, writing, accounting and beyond.



All Ed4Online courses are designed to help job holders, both current and prospective, remain at the forefront of their careers. Through proven teaching methods and accessibility to robust learning materials, distance learners are finding Ed4Online's courses critical to success in the workforce.



For more information about Ed4Online's partnership with University of Wisconsin Colleges in the Southeast Region or to inquire about the company's full list of career training and personal enrichment courses, please visit https://uwwaukesha.ed4online.com/courses.



About Ed4Online

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ed4Online is committed to providing high-quality online training in distinct areas of online education, including career training, personal enrichment, professional development and behavioral health training. Ed4Online's curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience on a wide variety of topics.



About UW-Colleges Continuing Education

UW-Colleges Continuing Education is a division of Continuing Education, Outreach and E-Learning (CEOEL), and serves as the coordinator for University of Wisconsin continuing education programs at all 13 two-year campuses. UW-Colleges Continuing Education provides online and face-to-face professional and personal enrichment opportunities in communities throughout the state. It connects learners with credit, noncredit, professional development and personal enrichment programs to meet their desire to learn.