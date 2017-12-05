Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2017 --Ed4Online is delighted to announce that it has partnered with University of Wisconsin Colleges in the Southwest Region. Effective immediately, UW-Rock County, UW-Baraboo/Sauk County and UW-Richland will now offer a selection of Ed4Online's career training and personal enrichment courses to students.



Ed4Online's courses will be offered throughout the region, which aims to make online learning accessible and affordable for non-traditional and adult continuing education students.



Courses offered include a strong selection of career training and personal enrichment options for students, community members and working professionals seeking education through the campuses. Focuses include legal and law, business management, skilled trades, photography, IT and computer systems, entrepreneurship, marketing, writing, accounting and more.



Students enrolling in Ed4Online's career training and personal enrichment courses will experience the many, proven benefits of self-paced digital education. Courses will be accessible any time or place that's convenient for students, conforming to lifestyles outside the realm of traditional classroom learning. In addition, enrollees will benefit from features such as progress reporting, 24/7 access and more.



"Making continuing education accessible, robust and valuable to the community is something we're constantly exploring. The shift towards accessible online learning is one we embrace, because it gives us the opportunity to serve such a huge population within our state," said Jessica Laeseke, Regional Director of Continuing Education for University of Wisconsin Colleges-Southwest Region. "Ed4Online's courses bring tremendous value to our curriculum and we're excited to begin offering these opportunities to our students."



Ed4Online's partnership with University of Wisconsin Colleges in the Southwest Region represents the culmination of a state-wide campaign to bring expanded online learning to students throughout the UW System. The full scope of this partnership includes 13 University of Wisconsin schools, spanning 4 regions throughout the state.



For more information about Ed4Online's partnership with UW Colleges throughout Wisconsin or to inquire about the company's full list of career training and personal enrichment courses, please visit https://uwsouthwest.ed4online.com.



About Ed4Online

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Ed4Online is committed to providing high-quality online training in distinct areas of online education, including career training, personal enrichment, professional development and behavioral health training. Ed4Online's curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience on a wide variety of topics.



About UW-Colleges Continuing Education

UW-Colleges Continuing Education provides online and face-to-face professional and personal enrichment opportunities in communities throughout the state. It connects learners with credit, noncredit, professional development and personal enrichment programs to meet their desire to learn.