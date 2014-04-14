Sustainable company practices exemplified for Earth Day

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2014 --To coincide with Earth Day on April 22, 2014, Ed4Online is showcasing its corporate social responsibility as an eco-friendly company by providing a free eBook to those seeking more information about green careers. In conjunction with this offering, the online education company will also spotlight its green career training options.



As Ed4Online moves to promote its own green operations and create awareness about the importance of environmental sustainability, the company is offering a free eBook, detailing the growth of prospective green careers. The digital offering will include basic profiles of several career choices, detailed salary ranges and education and certification requirements needed to pursue employment in these fields.



Alongside the eBook, which will be available for download via the company’s website, Ed4Online is spotlighting its numerous green career training courses. Those people seeking continuing education opportunities in these prospective fields will have the ability to view Ed4Online’s vast number of courses, focusing on green building for contractors, green management, green supply chain practices and general sustainability practices.



“Emphasis on eco-friendly employment and a carbon neutral footprint in the workplace is at an all time high right now. People bringing knowledge of these concepts to the hiring table are being warmly accepted across a variety of different industries,” said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer of Ed4Online. “Ed4Online is highlighting these concepts within our own organization and creating learning spaces where people can gain insight into how to reuse and recycle within their own careers.”



In 2013, Ed4Online made the switch to carbon neutral servers operating on 100 percent renewable energy at Pair.com. Ed4Online also utilizes a number of its own eco-friendly operations, including telecommuting for its employees and office recycling policies at its corporate offices.



For more information regarding Ed4Online’s sustainable initiatives, more information about its green courses or to download a copy of its free eBook, please visit https://ed4online.com/promotion/free-ebook-guide-green-careers.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 600 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.