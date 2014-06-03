Ed4Online Supports Active Duty Military Members with Free Career Planning eBook & Donation

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2014 --Coming on the heels of Military Appreciation Month, Ed4Online is continuing to support active duty military service members throughout the month of June, by providing a free eBook focused on career training for post-military employment opportunities.



The company will also be donating a portion of its revenue in June to Corporate America Supports You, an organization focused on assisting National Guard, Reserve members and Veterans in employment training, counseling and job placement.



Ed4Online’s free eBook is for active duty military utilizing Tuition Assistance (TA), featuring a depth of information regarding different types of careers, potential earnings, job descriptions and other career resources. The company is seeking to motivate active duty members to use their TA benefits before they transition out of the military. Ed4Online believes that proactive career planning helps to ensure a smooth transition from service member to civilian.



TA is only available to activated service members, with many members leaving the service without using these earned benefits. An avid supporter of active duty military personnel, military spouses and veteran service members, Ed4Online is continuing its dedication to these individuals by helping them to properly understand and utilize their TA resources before they are no longer applicable.



“It's never too early to start thinking about a transition plan and getting career training while still in the military will help to better assist service members in their current military job, said Dr. Barrier, Chief Executive Officer for Ed4Online. “Ed4Online wants to make sure that our service members take advantage of the opportunities that are available to them as they’re getting ready to leave the service to pursue a civilian career.”



In conjunction with its free eBook, Ed4Online is also contributing $1 from every online course sold in June to Corporate America Supports You (CASY). Ed4Online has a strong partnership with CASY and is seeking to support the company’s efforts to train and place transitioning military members who are seeking sustainable, rewarding careers.



For more information regarding Ed4Online’s support of active duty military members or to view the company’s website, please visit http://www.ed4online.com/.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 600 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.