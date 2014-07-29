Ed4Online Supports LeadingAge as a Business Member

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2014 --Ed4Online is proud to announce that it will support LeadingAge as a Business Member, offering online continuing education opportunities to senior care workers through LeadingAge’s repertoire of available elder care resources.



In partnering with LeadingAge to become a Business Member, Ed4Online is working to help educate healthcare workers assisting seniors in modern care best practices. By offering comprehensive e-learning courses through a digital medium, the company is making it simple for health and human service employees to further their understanding of proper caregiving, while better understanding the needs of the seniors that they serve.



Because Ed4Online’s extensive course catalog is available completely in a digital environment, healthcare workers can remain comfortable learning in any setting with an Internet connection. Core materials, videos, websites, quizzes, reference materials and technical support are all of part of the Ed4Online experience, and are seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for an optimal learning experience.



“The healthcare environment is constantly changing, along with the needs of those people who are being served within it,” said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer for Ed4Online. “In partnering with LeadingAge, we’re making it possible for health and human service employees to stay up to date on caring for and attending to the senior population that relies on them in the best way possible.”



The mission of LeadingAge is to expand the world of possibilities for aging. The organization’s membership includes 6,000 not-for-profit organizations, representing the entire field of aging services, 39 state partners, and hundreds of businesses, consumer groups, foundations and research partners.



To learn more about Ed4Online and its partnership with LeadingAge or to view a full list of its courses, please visit the company’s website at https://ed4online.com/.



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 700 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.