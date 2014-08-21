Ed4Online to Offer Continuing Education Courses to Garrett College Students

Cheyenne, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2014 --Ed4Online will now offer online continuing education and workforce development courses to students at Garrett College in McHenry, Maryland.



Through this partnership, the college will provide students with the opportunity to take a variety of courses available through Ed4Online, spanning the broad categories of career training, personal enrichment, corporate training and behavioral health. They will be particularly helpful for students who wish to begin training for a new career or advance within their current organizations.



“I am so excited that Garrett College is partnering with Ed4Online to provide pertinent, quality online courses that will meet the educational, workforce training, professional and personal development needs of this community and beyond,” said Connie Meyers, Director of Professional Development & Contract Training, Continuing Education & Workforce Development for Garrett College. “This is an excellent opportunity for our students who lead busy, productive lives.”



The self-paced, open enrollment programs available through the partnership allow students to take part in robust professional development opportunities without having to interrupt their daily lives. The courses cover many high-demand skills needed for today’s employment market, including health care, information technology, business management, marketing and social media, sales training and workforce compliance, among many others.



“By working with Garrett College, we are able to provide our rich continuing education opportunities to more individuals who could really use them to move forward in their careers,” said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer of Ed4Online. “Because they can take these courses at their own pace and at times that are most convenient for their schedules, we make it much easier for students to build their skills successfully. We look forward to helping more people gain access to the enrichment opportunities that will help them find success in their personal and professional lives.”



To learn more about the partnership between Ed4Online and Garrett College and to browse a selection of courses, go to: https://garrettcollege.ed4online.com



About Ed4Online

Ed4Online offers over 700 online courses in four distinct areas of online education including career training, information technology, professional development and behavioral health training. The company offers core materials, videos, website resources, quizzes, and reference materials as a part of its online teaching experience, all seamlessly embedded in a privately branded classroom for schools, agencies and corporations. Ed4Online’s curriculum is designed to teach courses based on best practices, allowing individuals to gain knowledge and experience in a variety of core competencies.