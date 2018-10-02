Ed4Training Announces 1 Million Program Giveaway

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2018 --Ed4Training, a service of Ed4Online, is pleased to announce it will be giving away 1 million professional development courses as a way of thanking its customers for their support over the past decade. The giveaway program will allow countless professionals at partner organizations to continue pursuing their career goals and remain on the cutting edge of practices within their fields.



Ed4Training offers self-paced online learning courses that help professionals expand their skillsets and stay on top of current trends. As part of the free course giveaway, the company is offering partner organizations, like IACET, UMA and SVSU, complimentary access to professional development program bundles. Options include:



- Business Communication – 17 hours of training, Save $300 USD

- Business Leadership – 14 hours of training, Save $300 USD

- Business Management – 10 hours of training, Save $300 USD

- Business Spanish - 4 hours of training, Save $160 USD

- Children, Adolescent & Family – 17 hours of training, Save $300 USD

- DSM-5 Training – 23 hours of training, Save $280 USD

- Eldercare & Geriatrics – 20.5 hours of training, Save $300 USD

- Foster Care – 15.5 hours of training, Save $300 USD

- Human Resource Management – 17.5 hours of training, Save $300 USD

- Marketing & Social Media – 7.5 hours of training, Save $100 USD

- Microsoft Office 2016 – 12 hours of training, Save $140 USD

- Sales Training – 4.5 hours of training, Save $160 USD



After signing up, students will have access to coursework for a full year. The giveaway runs from October 1 to December 31, 2018. Students have the option of signing up for one program or all of them. Each student will save hundreds of dollars on their continuing education training. There is only a $10 processing fee per program.



Ed4Training offers a robust library of easily accessible online continuing education courses. The company offers coursework for corporate and business training in fields like marketing and social media, Spanish and workforce compliance. Ed4Training also offers a wide range of healthcare training options, including courses specializing in eldercare, family therapy and management and leadership.



"We're very excited to be offering the opportunity to take advantage of our innovative continuing education courses, free of charge, to professionals of all ages and skill levels," said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer at Ed4Training. "We're proud to give professionals across a variety of industries the tools they need to succeed and grow, and this giveaway program gives us a great chance to say 'thank you' to the numerous organizations who have partnered with us over the years."



Ed4Training offers both individuals and companies the opportunity to expand their skillsets and deepen their knowledge base. In today's fast-paced world, it's important to consistently stay on top of trend shifts driven by changing practices and advancing technologies, and Ed4Training provides the information necessary to continuously adjust to advances across a wide spectrum of industries.



To learn more about Ed4Training and its range of continuing education courses, visit https://ed4training.com.



About Ed4Training

Ed4Training, a service of Ed4Online, is committed to providing high-quality online staff training solutions that build return on investment (ROI) and growth for businesses, organizations and agencies. Through our learning management system (LMS), clients have complete access to a comprehensive library of courses spanning a large range of focuses. Our mission is to help people improve their skills, so they can continue to grow and make a difference in the world.