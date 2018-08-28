Ed4Training Approved as Continuing Education Provider for National Council for Therapeutic Recreation Certification

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2018 --Ed4Training, a service of Ed4Online, is pleased to announce that it has recently been approved as a continuing education provider for the National Council for Therapeutic Recreation Certification (NCTRC), a nonprofit organization that is recognized as the premier provider of credentialing for recreational therapists. In receiving this approval, Ed4Training is recognized as a high-quality provider of online training and educational materials within a key segment of the health and human services industry.



Certified therapeutic recreation specialists (CTRS) who have gone through NCTRC certification must recertify every five years in order to demonstrate their ongoing efforts to remain up to date on developments in the field. A minimum of 50 continuing education hours are required for recertification, and Ed4Training (Ed4Online) joins the ranks of providers who have received NCTRC approval. Additionally, applicants can use continuing education credits as qualification to sit for the NCTRC exam.



"As longtime providers of training and continuing education coursework for individuals and organizations within the health and human services industry, we're delighted to begin working with the National Council for Therapeutic Recreation Certification to assist in the advancement of recreational therapists around the country," said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer at Ed4Training. "Our company continues to be recognized as a reliable and respected continuing education partner across numerous fields in the healthcare sector, and we're honored to have earned the trust of the NCTRC."



Ed4Training is an approved continuing education provider for more than 30 national organizations. In addition to its NCTRC approval, the company has recently added continuing education approved courses for physical therapists, speech therapists/pathologists and occupational therapists. The organization is continually striving to identify partners who can benefit from its engaging, challenging and up-to-date online training coursework.



The NCTRC was established in 1981 and serves an ever-growing number of professional recreational therapists throughout the United States. The organization has over 16,000 certificants on its registry, and another 1,500 individuals apply for certification each year. To learn more, please visit https://nctrc.org/.



For more information about Ed4Training's recent approval through the NCTRC or to inquire about how you or your organization can benefit from this partnership, please visit the company's website at https://ed4training.com.



About Ed4Training

Ed4Training, a service of Ed4Online, is committed to providing high-quality online staff training solutions that build return on investment (ROI) and growth for businesses, organizations and agencies. Through our learning management system (LMS), clients have complete access to a comprehensive library of courses spanning a large range of focuses. Our mission is to help people improve their skills, so they can continue to grow and make a difference in the world.