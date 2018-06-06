Eddy Announces Sam Boyajian as New President

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2018 --Award-winning manufacturer of leak protection systems, Eddy (http://www.eddybuildings.com) is proud to announce that Sam Boyajian has joined its Leadership Team as President.



Sam Boyajian has spent his career in the building technology industry with over 15 years of experience in energy, HVAC and IT integration. Sam held several sales and operations leadership roles with Johnson Controls before joining Siemens as the head of Canadian construction operations for the Building Technologies division, overseeing a team of several hundred technical professionals delivering technology solutions to hundreds of buildings coast to coast. He most recently served as Vice President and General Manager at Ameresco Canada, a market leader in conservation and renewable energy generation, where he led the business to rapid growth in sales, profitability, and customer satisfaction.



"We are extremely excited to welcome Sam to the team," commented Mark Silver, CEO and Co-founder of Eddy. "Sam is a successful leader with an excellent reputation in the building services sector. As we continue to accelerate our growth in the multi-family, commercial and industrial building space, Sam's background and experience strategically aligns with our vision to become the global leader in smart water management/leak detection solutions."



Founded as Eddy Home in 2014, the company recently launched Eddy Building Solutions as an essential pillar of growth, providing water control and risk management for buildings of all types - from construction to completion and beyond.



"I am honoured to take on this role to continue to build on the momentum Eddy has achieved, particularly in the insurance and building industries," said Boyajian. "Eddy's technology addresses an often-overlooked need in a building owner's risk management profile, and I look forward to getting started."



Sam will replace Shawn Dym, Eddy's Co-founder and President since 2014, who will be moving into an advisory role. "We are lucky to have a leader with Sam's passion for excellence joining our Leadership Team, and I'm eager to hand over the reins for the next phase in Eddy's growth," added Dym.



About Eddy

Eddy is an innovative North American manufacturer of smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing with the Internet of Things. Recently awarded the 2017 Most Innovative Product of the Year by EnerQuality and Water Canada's 2017 Product/Technology award, Eddy provides substantial protection to single homes, commercial and residential buildings (MURBS). For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddyhome.com or eddybuildings.com.