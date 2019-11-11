Eddy Awarded Bronze at the Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2019 --Toronto-based Eddy Solutions (eddysolutions.com), a leading supplier of IoT leak mitigation services, was recently recognized as a Bronze winner in the Insurtech category at the Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards in Chicago. The awards ceremony, which saw hundreds of submissions for their 2019 program, celebrates the best of innovation and acts as a benchmark for excellence across the North American insurance industry.



Accenture, one of the world's largest professional services and consulting organizations, and Efma, an association of more than 3,300 retail financial services companies in 130 countries, partner to host the awards. Their second Efma-Accenture Innovation awards recognizes innovation using three criteria: "originality, strategic capacity to generate long-term competitive edge and ROI, and adaptability for use in other markets/countries." The judges comprised a panel of senior executives from Insurance Carriers in North America.



"I cannot say enough how pleased I am to take home this hardware. Among this group of innovative technology providers, it is an honour just to be selected a finalist, let alone a winner," commented Travis Allan, CEO and President of Eddy Solutions. "Being named the Bronze Insurtech winner by such an esteemed organization is a testament to our credibility, focus, and direction to meeting our vision to become the most trust solution in water leak protection."



Eddy Solutions provides Intelligent Leak Protection that reduces the risk of water damage with comprehensive LoRaWAN-connected products and services that include sensors, shutoffs, analytics, and a proprietary real-time App/Dashboard. The system empowers property owners with tools and data to both mitigate acute water damage risks and prevent future loss events.



About Eddy

Eddy is an innovative North American manufacturer of smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing with the Internet of Things. Recently awarded the 2018 Toronto Construction Association's Innovation award and the 2018 AI Innovation award, Eddy provides substantial protection to single family homes and commercial and residential buildings (MURBS). For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddysolutions.com.