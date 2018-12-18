Eddy Awarded Most Innovative Product of 2018

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2018 --Toronto-based Eddy Solutions (eddysolutions.com), a leading supplier of IoT leak mitigation services, recently received top honours from the Toronto Construction Association (TCA) at the 2018 Building Show.



TCA is one of Canada's longest standing associations focused on Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional (ICI) practitioners with nearly 2,000-member companies in the greater Toronto area. Founded in 1867, TCA is the uniting voice of the ICI industry, promoting and upholding the highest standards of industry professionalism.



"Our Innovative Product Award is about rewarding companies that are using exciting new technologies that help redefine our construction industry, specifically in how we design, build and operate buildings and infrastructure. We would like to extend our sincerest congratulations to Eddy Solutions on their first-place win for their innovative product that provides 24/7 monitoring and support using their Intelligent Water Monitoring System for Buildings," shared J. Mollenhauer, President & CEO, Toronto Construction Association.



"We are thrilled to receive this award," said Travis Allan, CEO of Eddy Solutions. "Our technology addresses one of the most overlooked needs in a building owner's risk management profile – water damage – and being recognized by the TCA with this award is extremely encouraging."



Eddy's automated leak detection solution provides comprehensive protection to a building's in-suite and common areas, as well as boilers, risers, main feed and zones. The solution includes the Eddy IQ, a device installed on a water main that tracks usage and includes a remote and automatic shutoff, and Eddy H2O sensors which are placed in strategic locations near water sources to pinpoint the exact location of leaks or other water related issues. Eddy's suite of products also includes the Link, a non-intrusive technology that complements existing meters, integrating with a shutoff valve available for commercial and industrial applications. A mobile app and dashboard compliment the application, allowing users (property managers, homeowners, etc.) to remotely track water situations in real time and act immediately when issues are detected if needed.



"Intelligent technology not only enables property owners and building operators to mitigate damage, but also provides telematic data that transforms the way buildings are protected." added Rob Pallante, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Eddy. "Our team has accomplished a great deal with the introduction of our systems only a few short years ago, and we are truly honoured to be recognized by the TCA."



About Eddy

Eddy is an innovative North American manufacturer of smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing with the Internet of Things. Recently awarded the 2018 AI Innovation award and the 2017 Water Canada award, Eddy provides substantial protection to single family homes and commercial and residential buildings (MURBS). For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddysolutions.com.