Eddy Home Receives IICRC CEC Certification

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2017 --Eddy Home, the award-winning manufacturer of smart home water monitoring and leak detection systems, was recently granted IICRC certification for Continuing Education Credits (CEC) for restoration and inspection professionals.



The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is a not for profit certification and standards developing organization serving more than 25 countries globally, with offices in Canada, U.S., Australia, and Japan. Their Continuing Education Credits (CEC) keep registrants current in the industry as part of their annual certification renewal process.



"Eddy Home is proud to be partnered with the IICRC, for years they have guided and trained restoration professionals, while developing the industry standards that are so important to the health of the industry and their clients," commented Elliott Samuel, Director of Sales – Channel Development. "Our course will place critical knowledge in the expert's hands, allowing the first responder to educate homeowners on the value of early leak detection."



Eddy Home's IICRC course, 'The Internet of Things and Leak Detection,' provides 0.5 credits in the cleaning/restoration, inspection, or master categories. The training focuses on smart home automation and water monitoring systems, and the advantages for installation following a home water damage incident.



Eddy Home's suite of products is a comprehensive smart water and home environment monitoring solution that tracks water usage and ambient conditions in a home. The technology immediately alerts homeowners when issues arise, and offers remote and automatic shut off capabilities. The system communicates via the My Eddy Home App, an Android and iOS application that displays alerts in real time. Many insurance companies offer policy discounts for installation, and following a major loss, entitlements of up to $5,000 for these types of systems are often available.



"Restoration professionals are tasked with restoring the home back to pre-loss conditions, and know first hand the devastation that water can cause," further elaborated Venky Weylagro, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Smart home automation is the future, and history has proven that early response is critical when a disaster strikes. Integrating these new concepts into the IICRC's training ensures that the restoration industry is ahead of the curve, and most importantly assisting both homeowners and insurance clients with better service and enhanced water damage protection."



About Eddy Home

Launched in 2015, Eddy Home is a leading provider of smart home water monitoring and flood/leak detection. Recently awarded the 2017 Most Innovative Product of the Year by EnerQuality and the 2017 Project/Technology award by Water Canada, Eddy Home provides smart home water monitoring and leak protection homeowners.



For more details on Eddy Home's products or company information, please visit http://www.eddyhome.com.