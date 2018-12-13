Eddy Solutions Announces New Leadership

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2018 --Eddy Solutions (eddysolutions.com), the award-winning provider of leak protection services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Travis Allan as Chief Executive Officer and Rob Pallante as Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing.



Travis Allan is an experienced and driven entrepreneur and executive with significant experience creating and cultivating start-up organizations. Recently, he built a privately held retail services outlet from idea inception into a national, 40-site franchise employing more than 400 employees. With an MBA from Western University's Ivey School of Business, Travis has the knowledge and background to facilitate a rapid growth in sales, profitability, investor value, and customer retention.



Rob Pallante is a seasoned business development executive with more than 20 years of leadership and management experience. Most recently, his work in telematic technologies in mobile and cloud data resulted in substantial gains in the transportation and supply chain management industries.



"Travis and Rob's leadership and energy will drive Eddy into the next phase of our organization," said Mark Silver, Chairman and Co-founder. "We are extremely fortunate to introduce leaders with such passion and entrepreneurial insight as we accelerate our growth and continue to build Eddy into a world class leak protection innovator."



"I am very fortunate to work alongside an amazing Board and Management team," commented Travis. "So much has been accomplished to date, and we are very well prepared to capture the opportunity that lies ahead in 2019 and beyond."



"Understanding and leveraging unique insights from data is one of the fundamental requirements in industry today. The team at Eddy have built a data-driven platform that addresses the significant risk of water, and I can't wait to dive in," shared Rob.



Toronto-based Eddy Solutions provides water control and risk management for buildings of all types – from construction to completion and beyond. Originally launched in the single-family residential market, the company expanded its offerings to encompass commercial, industrial and multi-unit residential buildings in 2017. With the successful implementation of thousands of LoRaWAN sensors across several building deployments to date, the team is ramping up for substantial growth in the coming months.



About Eddy

Eddy is an innovative North American manufacturer of smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing with the Internet of Things. Recently awarded the 2018 Toronto Construction Association's Innovation award and the 2018 AI Innovation award, Eddy provides substantial protection to single family homes and commercial and residential buildings (MURBS). For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddysolutions.com.