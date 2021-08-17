Eddy Solutions Announces the Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2021 --EDDY SMART HOME SOLUTIONS INC. ("Eddy Solutions"), a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of residential and commercial smart water metering products and related technologies, has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Boris Baril to the position of Chief Financial Officer.



Boris joined Eddy Solutions on June 14, 2021, from Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: FC) where he was the Chief Financial Officer and Group CFO at Firm Capital Organization.



Prior to Firm Capital, Boris was CFO of Planet Energy, a privately-held gas and power retailer operating in Canada and the US., he was VP, Finance at Crius Energy (TSX: KWH), where he supported Crius' $100 million IPO., and VP, Finance at Universal Energy (TSX: UGE), where he supported the growth of the entity to annualized revenues of over $700 million (575,000 customers), and Universal's $143 million IPO and subsequent $90 million convertible debenture offering. He was also heavily involved with the transition, after the sale of Universal Energy to Just Energy. Boris graduated from York University and is a CPA, CA.



"With the rapid rate of adoption of smart water monitoring products across industries such as insurance, construction, and property management, Eddy Smart Home Solutions is ready to explore our IPO strategy," said Travis Allan, Eddy's CEO and President. "Going public requires an experienced person on the team – someone with both the experience and educational background to lead us, and with Boris' stellar track record of supporting initial public offerings, we could not be happier to welcome him."



About Eddy Solutions

Eddy Smart Home Solutions Inc., is a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of residential and commercial smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing devices with behavioral learning software. This provides substantial protection to single-family homes as well as commercial and residential buildings at every stage of the building cycle, including construction.



Learn more about Eddy Solutions at https://eddysolutions.com/