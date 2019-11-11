Eddy Solutions Demonstrating Technology at MIPIM PropTech

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2019 --Eddy Solutions is pleased to be a featured speaker at the upcoming MIPIM PropTech conference in Manhattan on November 12 and 13. Travis Allan, Eddy's CEO & President, will be leading a panel discussion on IoT connectivity and networks within the multi-family space, and Elliott Samuel, Director of PropTech, will be presenting Eddy's award-winning Intelligent Leak Protection system.



"One of the unique challenges of all IoT related deployments is connectivity. Building infrastructure such as rebar and concrete often render traditional connectivity approaches such as cellular and Wi-Fi ineffective," said Travis Allan. "Eddy's investment in LoRaWAN helps to bridge this issue, ensuring an extremely effective connection, which we're eager to discuss further at PropTech."



The Manhattan based MIPIM PropTech conference invites thousands of key decision makers in the property and real estate technology and innovation markets to gain insights into IoT and overall technological trends facing the industry. The Eddy team will be showcasing its comprehensive water monitoring and leak protection system, which includes a combination of LoRaWAN sensors and shutoff valves with a back end real time property manager dashboard.



"Water represents the largest risk to the built environment, especially in vertically oriented properties. This risk has historically been addressed in a reactive nature once the damage has been done. At Eddy, we are on a mission to change that narrative by equipping real estate stakeholders with solutions that proactively address this long-standing problem," commented Elliott Samuel. "Through a unique blend of data and hardware we can now quantify consumption, stop water on its tracks during an event, and even predict & prevent future water loss."



About Eddy

Eddy is an award winning innovative North American manufacturer of smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing with the Internet of Things. Eddy provides substantial protection to single family homes as well as commercial and residential buildings (MURBS). For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddysolutions.com.