Eddy Solutions Featured Speaker at the 2019 Building Show

Eddy Solutions' Director of PropTech Elliott Samuel is leading a session at the upcoming Building Show in Toronto. The session, entitled: "How to Leverage IoT Technology for Risk Mitigation and Efficiency," will provide guidance to property managers, developers, and builders on the massive risk of water damage, the growing trends of IoT devices for mitigation, and resource management.



Hosting more than 70,000 attendees and thousands of exhibitors each year, the Building Show - which includes PM Expo and Construct Canada - is Canada's largest industry focused event.



"Water is the biggest risk to the built environment, and unfortunately, is the most overlooked. We're on a mission to change this narrative by educating on the value of IoT enabled technology that is proactive, rather than reactive," detailed Elliott Samuel. "Through connected data and hardware, stakeholders now have the ability to prevent water loss and damage."



"Intelligent technology enables buildings with the ability to mitigate damage, while providing transformative telematic data," added Travis Allan, Eddy's CEO and President. "Our Intelligent Leak Protection system, which includes sensors and shutoffs, effectively tracks all water within a property, and offers controls that prevent damage and future loss events."



Elliott's presentation is scheduled for 2:30 pm on Wednesday, December 4th. More details can be found here: http://2019seminars.thebuildingsshow.com/Attendee/Schedule/SessionDetails/264158



About Eddy

Eddy is an award winning innovative North American manufacturer of smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing with the Internet of Things. Eddy provides substantial protection to single family homes as well as commercial and residential buildings. For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddysolutions.com.