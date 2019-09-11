Eddy Solutions Innovation Showcased at Internet of Insurance

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2019 --Eddy has been selected to be a part of the upcoming Internet of Insurance conference's Innovation Den, presenting our InsurTech solution. Shkya Ghanbarian, Eddy's Director of InsurTech, will be speaking on the efficiencies gained by our suite of products, specifically addressing how our technology reduces internal water related claims in both residential and commercial insurance.



"The continued rising risk of water damage is a serious concern for insurance carriers, brokers, and of course, property owners. Eddy's Intelligent Leak Protection and Water Monitoring technology tracks and analyzes water usage, providing real-time alerts to issues, enabling protection and prevention. Our system includes sensors and shutoff devices that stop the flow of water as soon as an issue is detected, significantly mitigating overall losses," elaborated Ghanbarian.



The Internet of Insurance conference unites North America's leading insurers and Insuretech innovators to discuss trusted and emerging IoT and AI trends. The conference, now in its fourth year, presents IOT devices and technologies, advanced data analytics, and AI and blockchain technologies.



"We're thrilled to be among the innovative companies presenting at the upcoming Internet of Insurance conference," commented Travis Allan, CEO and President of Eddy Solutions. "The advantages of Intelligent Leak Protection in terms of damage mitigation and claims reductions are significant, but we offer enhanced information to insurance carriers in terms of the data insights from our technology."



About Eddy

Eddy is an award winning innovative North American manufacturer of smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing with the Internet of Things. Eddy provides substantial protection to single family homes as well as commercial and residential buildings (MURBS). For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddysolutions.com.