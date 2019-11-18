Eddy to Present on Real-Time Loss Reductions Through IoT Technology

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2019 --Eddy Solutions' Director of InsurTech, Shkya Ghanbarian, will be speaking at the upcoming Insurance Nexus Connected Insurance conference this week. The presentation will discuss how the introduction of IoT technology can reduce losses in real-time, boosting carriers' bottom lines as well as increasing customer satisfaction and retention.



"The industry is at the tip of a major shift, as carriers begin to move from insurance provider to a 'solutions provider,' detailed Ghanbarian. "With the move towards telematics, sensors, and AI enabled algorithms, insurers are able to collect and utilize data never before imagined, and provide an interactive customer experience – and ultimately, a happier customer."



Connected Insurance USA brings more than 700 senior insurance leaders to engage the latest topics on product innovation, technological disruption, and customer experience. Eddy has been invited to speak on IoT gains, specifically with regards to Eddy's experience in Intelligent Water Monitoring and Leak Detection and the resulting claims reductions due to real-time data and shutoffs.



"Water continues to represent the largest risk to property and as a result, is a significant area of concern for carriers," added Travis Allan, CEO and President of Eddy Solutions. "At Eddy, we are on a mission to revolutionize the way insurers and property owners alike deal with water damage – by proactively tracking water issues in real time with IoT sensors and enabling shutoff systems that do not just alert to an issue, but take action to prevent loss."



About Eddy

Eddy is an award winning innovative North American manufacturer of smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing with the Internet of Things. Eddy provides substantial protection to single family homes as well as commercial and residential buildings (MURBS). For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddysolutions.com.