Edelman Wealth Management Group, Inc. Offers Clients an Innovative Way to Purchase Life Insurance with the Launch of Financial Destinations

Yardley, PA -- 09/03/2019 --Edelman Wealth Management Group, Inc. of Yardley, PA recently launched its groundbreaking online platform, Financial Destinations (whatsyourdestination.com)



"Knowing that our clients' goals are unique to them and that the journey is just as important as the end result, we created Financial Destinations to provide customized roadmaps unique to our clients," said Scott Edelman, President and Founder of Edelman Wealth Management Group.



By asking clients where they want to be next year, in 5 years, or 10, or 20, Financial Destinations and the team at Edelman Wealth Management Group can help clients identify goals and create a holistic risk and asset management plan to guide them to those short and long-term goals.



"In building Financial Destinations, we wanted to make sure that our clients had access to advanced technology with an easy to use client experience to help them reach their goals", said David Weisman, Vice President of Marketing and Development at Edelman Wealth Management Group.



"The life insurance industry is on the verge of the next phase of innovation and we are at the forefront," said Scott. "Regardless of age, health status or credit standing, all people should have access to good, affordable insurance through a seamless online process," he explained. "We believe that Financial Destinations does just that."



"We look forward to continue to add features on our platform to further help clients reach their goals", said Scott.



To learn more about Edelman Wealth Management Group and their Financial Destinations system, visit them at www.edelmanwealthmanagement.com and whatsyourdestination.com.



